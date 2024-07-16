Cohen & Steers (CNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.01 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 26.27%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.53. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $78.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 91.83%.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $519,528.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

