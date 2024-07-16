Franklin Electric (FELE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Franklin Electric has set its FY24 guidance at $4.22-4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.220-4.400 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.64 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Franklin Electric to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FELE stock opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FELE. StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

