NVE (NVEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 57.46%.

NVE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $372.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.16. NVE has a 52-week low of $64.14 and a 52-week high of $97.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.92.

NVE Dividend Announcement

About NVE

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. NVE’s payout ratio is 112.68%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

