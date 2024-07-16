Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of CALM opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $64.76.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

