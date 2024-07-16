Veritex (VBTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Veritex to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Veritex had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $191.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Veritex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. Veritex has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

VBTX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

