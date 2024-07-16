RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $24.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAPT. Barclays downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $3.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $124.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.36.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,256,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,533,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.