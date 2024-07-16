Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.44. Approximately 5,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 16,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1331 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
