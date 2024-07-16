Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.44. Approximately 5,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 16,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1331 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 354.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 60,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,456 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

