Analysts Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Target Price at $10.06

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

Several analysts recently commented on PLTK shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Get Playtika alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTK

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

In other news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $586,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,596 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 338,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 118,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 219,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. Playtika has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.