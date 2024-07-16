Brokerages Set SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Target Price at $9.29

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

Several research firms have commented on SOFI. Barclays cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,271 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $71,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,659,000 after acquiring an additional 199,949 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

