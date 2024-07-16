Brokerages Set Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT at $18.14

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sinclair Stock Performance
Shares of SBGI opened at $15.20 on Friday. Sinclair has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.68 million. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.
Sinclair Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently -14.04%.
Sinclair Company Profile
Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.
