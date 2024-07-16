Brokerages Set Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT at $18.14

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 37.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI opened at $15.20 on Friday. Sinclair has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.68 million. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently -14.04%.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

