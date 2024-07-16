BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $88.24 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.24.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get BILL alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BILL

Insider Activity at BILL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,484,000 after buying an additional 36,233 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $163,218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $5,038,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $49,509,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of BILL opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. BILL has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $139.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BILL will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BILL

(Get Free Report

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.