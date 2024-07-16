Analysts Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Target Price at $33.44

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Trading Up 2.8 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.29 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.61%.

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,793 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $460,431,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.