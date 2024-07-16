Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $25.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

BAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $80,003.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,852.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $26,316.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,003.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,852.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,204 shares of company stock valued at $625,336 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAND stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $515.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.48. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $171.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

