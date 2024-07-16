BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 1,402 Average PT from Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,402 ($18.18).
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.45) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,290 ($16.73) to GBX 1,440 ($18.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA
BAE Systems Price Performance
Insider Transactions at BAE Systems
In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 485,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($18.01), for a total transaction of £6,746,289.66 ($8,748,916.69). Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BAE Systems
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.