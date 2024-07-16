ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Down 9.8 %

AACG stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.86. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

