Analysts Set Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Target Price at $37.88

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mobileye Global

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,045.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52,088 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 243,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after buying an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at about $7,168,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Mobileye Global stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. Research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.