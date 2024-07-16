Real Brokerage (TSE:REAX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.19 and last traded at C$2.42. 4,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 18,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

Real Brokerage Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$435.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Michelle Catherine Ressler sold 7,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total transaction of C$33,086.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock worth $68,010. Company insiders own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

