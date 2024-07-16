Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN) Trading Down 1.3%

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.64 and last traded at $34.64. Approximately 614 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.11.
Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14.
Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.4395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF
About Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF
The Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (GCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies expected to have significant impact on the clean energy industry. Holdings are market-cap weighted and tilted towards those with more relevance to clean energy and decarbonization.
