West China Cement (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Shares Down 13.3%

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

West China Cement Stock Down 13.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

About West China Cement

West China Cement Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement and cement products in the People's Republic of China. It sells cement under the Yao Bai and Yaobaishuini names. The company's products are used in the construction of infrastructure projects, such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, and water conservancy and water transfer projects, as well as housing and social infrastructure projects.

