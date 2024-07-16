Temas Resources (OTC:TMASF) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Temas Resources Corp. (OTC:TMASF – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 23,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Temas Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

About Temas Resources

Temas Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for iron, titanium, and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned the La Blache property comprising 117 claims, which covers 6,203.12 hectares located in Quebec, Canada.

