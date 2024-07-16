WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI) Trading Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.75. 202,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $250.13 million, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46.

Get WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTAI. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund by 9,014.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 64,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

About WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from artificial intelligence and innovation. Selection and weighting are overseen by a committee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.