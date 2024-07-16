XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) and Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Critical Contrast

XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) and Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of XTI Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Venus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of XTI Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Venus Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get XTI Aerospace alerts:

Profitability

This table compares XTI Aerospace and Venus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTI Aerospace -982.52% -505.62% -105.53% Venus Acquisition N/A -2.37% 0.14%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTI Aerospace $4.56 million 1.45 -$45.95 million N/A N/A Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares XTI Aerospace and Venus Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Venus Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XTI Aerospace.

Risk & Volatility

XTI Aerospace has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for XTI Aerospace and Venus Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XTI Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Venus Acquisition beats XTI Aerospace on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XTI Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

XTI Aircraft Company manufactures vertical takeoff airplanes. The company provides TriFan 600, which lifts off vertically. XTI Aircraft Company was formerly known as AVX Aircraft Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to XTI Aircraft Company in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Venus Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for XTI Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XTI Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.