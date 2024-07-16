WNS (WNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. WNS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.590 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $4.34 to $4.59 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.92 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WNS Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $75.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WNS. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

