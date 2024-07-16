WNS (WNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. WNS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.590 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $4.34 to $4.59 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.92 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
WNS Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $75.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNS
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WNS
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.