Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 6,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,318,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
Charge Enterprises Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $161.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.
Charge Enterprises Company Profile
Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.
