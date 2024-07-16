Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTC:AYASF – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.74. Approximately 46,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 55,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

