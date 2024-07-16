Cintas (CTAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Cintas to post earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cintas Stock Down 1.0 %
CTAS stock opened at $714.85 on Tuesday. Cintas has a 12 month low of $474.74 and a 12 month high of $725.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $696.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
Shares of Cintas are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on Cintas
Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas
In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,463,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
About Cintas
Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cintas
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.