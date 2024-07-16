Cintas (CTAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Cintas to post earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cintas Stock Down 1.0 %

CTAS stock opened at $714.85 on Tuesday. Cintas has a 12 month low of $474.74 and a 12 month high of $725.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $696.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of Cintas are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,463,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.