Fintech Ecosystem Development (NASDAQ:FEXD) Shares Down 0.8%

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. 217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 1st quarter worth $915,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 125,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 25,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 162,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 127,179 shares in the last quarter.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology development sector in South Asia.

