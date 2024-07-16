Strip Tinning (LON:STG) Shares Down 3.7%

Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.67). 29,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 43,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.69).

Strip Tinning Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.39 million, a PE ratio of -1,030.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

About Strip Tinning

Strip Tinning Holdings plc manufactures and supplies flexible electrical connectors for heating and antennae systems embedded within automotive glazing and to the connection of the cells within electric vehicle (EV) battery packs in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides windshield soldering connectors and heating materials, including FPC connectors, flat foil connectors, solder busbars, adhesive busbars, preformed busbars, and heating wires; back-lite soldering connectors comprising solder bridge connectors, crimp contact connectors, and round wire connectors with capacitors and coils; and ST flex products, such as battery electronics, lighting and heating products, smart glass products, and antennas.

