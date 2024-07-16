Range Resources (RRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Range Resources to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Range Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RRC opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RRC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.15.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

