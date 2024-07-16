Scholastic (SCHL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Scholastic to post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

In other Scholastic news, EVP Iole Lucchese sold 400,000 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $13,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 579,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,410,566.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

