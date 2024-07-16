Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.27 million. On average, analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $67.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,767. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $117,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,004 shares of company stock worth $292,878. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

See Also

