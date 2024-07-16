Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Shares Up 9.2%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (OTC:BNXAF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.41. 13,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 8,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
Banxa Stock Up 9.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.
About Banxa
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
