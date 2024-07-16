Agree Realty (ADC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Agree Realty Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of ADC opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.
Agree Realty Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 176.47%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Agree Realty
In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
