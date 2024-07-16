First Western Financial (MYFW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFWGet Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFWGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Western Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $190.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.61. First Western Financial has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

