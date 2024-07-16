Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/11/2024 – Knight-Swift Transportation was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

7/11/2024 – Knight-Swift Transportation was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

7/9/2024 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $59.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Knight-Swift Transportation is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,459,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

