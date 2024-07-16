Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC) Trading Up 4.9%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. Approximately 325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.73.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF
About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF
The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The investment objective of this Fund is to provide investors with a total return, taking into account both capital and income returns, which reflects the return of the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Capped Index.
Further Reading
