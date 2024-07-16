Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC) Trading Up 4.9%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. Approximately 325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25.

Get Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF alerts:

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF

About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF ( BATS:BLKC Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The investment objective of this Fund is to provide investors with a total return, taking into account both capital and income returns, which reflects the return of the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Capped Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.