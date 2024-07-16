Jaws Mustang Acquisition (NYSE:JWSM) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 13,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 9,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter.

About Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

