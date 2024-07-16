CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Trading Down 2.8%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.40. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.7371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

