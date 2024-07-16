Kernel Group (NASDAQ:KRNL) Shares Up 0.2%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.04. 180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Kernel Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kernel Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 1,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 197,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 180,482 shares during the period. Finally, Kim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Kernel Group Company Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

