Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Trading 0.3% Higher

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) shares were up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $33.09. Approximately 3,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80.

About Freedom Day Dividend ETF

The Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks dividend growth by selecting US-listed companies the advisor believes to have the greatest potential to provide rising dividends over time. MBOX was launched on May 5, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

