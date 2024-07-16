Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 7,420,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GGB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.17 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Gerdau stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 36.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 5.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 97.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 463.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 190,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 156,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,258,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 34,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 1,092,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Featured Stories

