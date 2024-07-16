Short Interest in Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Expands By 28.2%

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 116.3 days.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $257.77 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $241.09 and a 1-year high of $421.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.36 and its 200 day moving average is $284.68.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $603.22 million for the quarter.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

