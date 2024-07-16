Short Interest in Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Increases By 28.3%

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 721,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Augmedix by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 891,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 663,778 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Augmedix by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Augmedix by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Augmedix during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Augmedix Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUGX opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.27. Augmedix has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Augmedix ( NASDAQ:AUGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 178.34% and a negative net margin of 41.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Augmedix will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUGX. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Augmedix from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Augmedix from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Augmedix

About Augmedix

(Get Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.