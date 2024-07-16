DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Up 27.6% in June

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 908,200 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 711,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $192,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,936,677.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.69.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $412.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DXP Enterprises

About DXP Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.