Brokerages Set Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Price Target at C$53.31

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDGI. CIBC lowered their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$37.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.18. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of C$30.06 and a one year high of C$51.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, Director Robert Dawson purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,441.44. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$42.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,555.00. Also, Director Robert Dawson acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.40 per share, with a total value of C$69,441.44. Insiders purchased 8,900 shares of company stock worth $359,195 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

