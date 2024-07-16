Reviewing Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) & Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE)

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) and Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Avangrid and Talen Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 10.80% 4.35% 2.07% Talen Energy N/A 1.87% 0.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avangrid and Talen Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 1 2 0 0 1.67 Talen Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avangrid presently has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.10%. Talen Energy has a consensus target price of $101.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.21%. Given Avangrid’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Avangrid is more favorable than Talen Energy.

13.1% of Avangrid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Talen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Avangrid shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avangrid and Talen Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $8.31 billion 1.65 $786.00 million $2.31 15.33 Talen Energy $2.55 billion 2.89 $613.00 million N/A N/A

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Talen Energy.

Summary

Avangrid beats Talen Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc., an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. In addition, the company operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. Further, it delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities, as well as generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, institutional retail, and joint action agencies. Additionally, the company delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. It owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.3 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owns and operates 9.3 gigawatts of electricity capacity primarily through wind power in 22 states. Avangrid, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. The company operates as a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects. The company owns and operates approximately 10.7 GW of power infrastructure. Talen Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

