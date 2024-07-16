Analysts Set Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target at $60.12

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Birkenstock from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

NYSE:BIRK opened at $54.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Birkenstock has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $61.83.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRK. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 377.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

