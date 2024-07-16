Brokerages Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT at C$20.86

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.86.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
