VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $10.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.77.
Several research firms have recently commented on VZIO. Barrington Research raised VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, June 21st.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VIZIO by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 918,300 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $43,318,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 20.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,130,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 525,334 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,488,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,163,000 after buying an additional 188,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $9,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $10.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 121.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.04. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.28.
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
