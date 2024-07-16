2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives $12.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

TSVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 2seventy bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on 2seventy bio from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded 2seventy bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 2seventy bio by 512.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,508,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,556 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,291,000. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in 2seventy bio by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,434 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its holdings in 2seventy bio by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,754,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 260,663 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $4.77 on Friday. 2seventy bio has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 313.51%. The business had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

